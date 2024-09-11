Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage of Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Northcoast Research initiated coverage of Kura Sushi USA (NasdaqGM:KRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.76% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kura Sushi USA is $72.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.76% from its latest reported closing price of $62.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Sushi USA is 246MM, an increase of 15.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Sushi USA. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRUS is 0.17%, an increase of 16.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 8,590K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens holds 838K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 46.93% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 463K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 406K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 53.20% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 293K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 37.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 260K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 94.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 38.03% over the last quarter.

Kura Sushi USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 28 locations in six states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 450 restaurants and 35 years of brand history.

