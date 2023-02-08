Northcoast Research Downgrades Winnebago Industries (WGO)

On February 6, 2023, Northcoast Research downgraded their outlook for Winnebago Industries from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.10% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Winnebago Industries is $63.92. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.10% from its latest reported closing price of $66.65.

The projected annual revenue for Winnebago Industries is $3,815MM, a decrease of 19.76%. The projected annual EPS is $7.62, a decrease of 31.09%.

Winnebago Industries Declares $0.27 Dividend

Winnebago Industries said on December 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 10, 2023 received the payment on January 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $66.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.12%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 2.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,346,322 shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329,982 shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 8.87% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,316,362 shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288,187 shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,686,074 shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704,127 shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,059,915 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434,515 shares, representing an increase of 59.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 190.42% over the last quarter.

Punch Card Management holds 996,573 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157,274 shares, representing a decrease of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winnebago Industries. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 5.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WGO is 0.1719%, a decrease of 1.8722%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.37% to 35,865K shares.

Winnebago Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

