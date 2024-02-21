Northcoast Research Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Northcoast Research downgraded their outlook for Texas Roadhouse (NasdaqGS:TXRH) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.82% Downside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Texas Roadhouse is 122.44. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.82% from its latest reported closing price of 147.20.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Roadhouse is 4,929MM, an increase of 6.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 981 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXRH is 0.30%, a decrease of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 77,010K shares. The put/call ratio of TXRH is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Holocene Advisors holds 2,113K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 86.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 753.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,088K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 11.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,086K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,032K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,983K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing an increase of 35.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 84.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,718K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Texas Roadhouse Background Information

Texas Roadhouse Background Information

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept with over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.

