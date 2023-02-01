Northcoast Research Downgrades Cognex (CGNX)

On February 1, 2023, Northcoast Research downgraded their outlook for Cognex from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.09% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognex is $51.96. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.09% from its latest reported closing price of $54.74.

The projected annual revenue for Cognex is $1,039MM, an increase of 2.80%. The projected annual EPS is $1.47, an increase of 19.59%.

Cognex Declares $0.07 Dividend

Cognex said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2022 received the payment on December 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $54.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.40%, the lowest has been 0.25%, and the highest has been 0.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 11,389,529 shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,563,127 shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 7,335,851 shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,094,951 shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,142,704 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425,498 shares, representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 20.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,067,048 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,995,830 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 0.63% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,058,743 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CGNX is 0.2551%, a decrease of 1.8488%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 188,848K shares.

Cognex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

