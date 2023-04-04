Northcoast Research Downgrades Boeing (BA)

On April 4, 2023, Northcoast Research downgraded their outlook for Boeing (NYSE:BA) from Neutral to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.02% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boeing is $232.67. The forecasts range from a low of $164.73 to a high of $274.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from its latest reported closing price of $215.39.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is $83,266MM, an increase of 25.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.57.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 44,268K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,977K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 27.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,119K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,707K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 48.67% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,879K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,853K shares, representing an increase of 14.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 74.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,951K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,653K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 48.35% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 11,950K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,012K shares, representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 99.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an increase of 286 owner(s) or 11.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BA is 0.42%, an increase of 16.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.70% to 389,823K shares. The put/call ratio of BA is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Boeing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

