Northcoast Research Downgrades Avis Budget Group (LSE:0HK4)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Northcoast Research downgraded their outlook for Avis Budget Group (LSE:0HK4) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.08% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Avis Budget Group is 123.92 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 90.52 GBX to a high of 167.30 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.08% from its latest reported closing price of 106.75 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Avis Budget Group is 12,299MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avis Budget Group. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HK4 is 0.12%, an increase of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 38,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SRS Investment Management holds 17,131K shares representing 48.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 1,741K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,025K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HK4 by 35.19% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 835K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HK4 by 25.82% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 672K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HK4 by 49.27% over the last quarter.

