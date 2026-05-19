NorthCoast Adds $15.7 Million Worth of IBTH -- a Steady Bet on Short-Term Treasuries

Key Points

NorthCoast Asset Management increased its IBTH position by 696,718 shares last quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $15.7 million.

The purchase brought Northcoast's total stake in IBTH to 2,637,447 shares, valued at $59.2 million as of March 31, 2026.

Post-purchase, IBTH represents 1.4% of Northcoasts's total reportable assets under management (AUM) -- placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

IBTH offers a 3.86% dividend yield and a low 0.07% expense ratio, making it a cost-efficient vehicle for defined-duration Treasury exposure ahead of the fund's December 2027 maturity.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in the iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 696,718 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $15.7 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price.

What else to know

The increase brings IBTH to 1.4% of NorthCoast's 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SPY: $294.7 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $252.6 million (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $173.2 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $159.8 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE: IVV: $157.3 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of May 18, 2026, IBTH shares were trading at $22.38, up about 4.1% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 20 percentage points, and underperforming its Target Maturity category benchmark by roughly 0.7 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.2 billion Dividend yield 3.86% Expense ratio 0.07% 1-year return (as of 5/18/26) 4.07%

ETF snapshot

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is a passively managed, defined-maturity bond fund that holds U.S. Treasury securities maturing in December 2027.

Tracks an index of U.S. Treasury bonds all maturing in 2027, giving investors a predictable interest rate duration and clear exit timeline -- similar to holding an individual bond, but with the diversification of a fund.

Offers transparent credit risk (U.S. government-backed only) and a low 0.07% expense ratio, making it an efficient tool for cash flow planning or fixed-income laddering strategies.

Because it has a defined end date, the fund's sensitivity to interest rate changes decreases as it approaches maturity -- a useful feature for investors seeking to reduce duration risk over time.

What this transaction means for investors

NorthCoast's decision to add roughly $15.7 million worth of IBTH last quarter is a quiet but interesting move. Despite the dollar size of the transaction, it's the kind of trade that won’t generate many headlines -- but it does tell you something about how a large, diversified asset manager is thinking about risk right now. It's also worth noting this wasn't a new position. NorthCoast already held nearly 1.9 million shares heading into the quarter.

NorthCoast’s portfolio is equity-driven -- its top five holdings are all stocks or broad equity ETFs -- so buying more of a short-duration Treasury product like IBTH signals a deliberate effort to balance its portfolio with high-quality, low-volatility fixed income. At just under 18 months to maturity, IBTH is essentially a cash-equivalent-in-waiting: it pays a near-4% yield while steadily marching toward a fixed end date -- at which point investors receive the full face value of the underlying Treasury bonds back.

For retail investors, the signal here isn't really "buy IBTH" -- it's a reminder that even equity-focused institutions quietly maintain Treasury exposure as ballast. When stocks get choppy, a position in high-quality government bonds can help cushion portfolio losses and smooth out the ride. A fully diversified portfolio makes room for both.

With IBTH’s December 2027 maturity on the horizon, any investor who holds it to term can avoid interest rate risk while collecting steady income along the way. That's not exciting -- but in a volatile market, boring can be beautiful.

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Andy Gould has positions in Apple and Nvidia and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.