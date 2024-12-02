Northamber PLC Releases Annual Report and Corrects AGM Notice

Northamber (GB:NAR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Northamber PLC has distributed its Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ending June 2024 to shareholders, with the documents also accessible on the company’s website. Additionally, a minor error in the notice for the Annual General Meeting has been corrected, updating the date for member registration to December 17, 2024.

For further insights into GB:NAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.