Northamber PLC Releases Annual Report and Corrects AGM Notice

December 02, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Northamber (GB:NAR) has released an update.

Northamber PLC has distributed its Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ending June 2024 to shareholders, with the documents also accessible on the company’s website. Additionally, a minor error in the notice for the Annual General Meeting has been corrected, updating the date for member registration to December 17, 2024.

