Northamber PLC Releases Annual Report and Corrects AGM Notice

Northamber (GB:NAR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Northamber PLC has distributed its Annual Report and Accounts for the fiscal year ending June 2024 to shareholders, with the documents also accessible on the company’s website. Additionally, a minor error in the notice for the Annual General Meeting has been corrected, updating the date for member registration to December 17, 2024.
For further insights into GB:NAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.