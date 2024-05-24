Northamber PLC Announces Share Expansion

Northamber (GB:NAR) has released an update.

Northamber PLC successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their General Meeting and is set to expand its share capital with the admission of 181,818 new shares to trading on AIM, scheduled for 28 May 2024. This move comes following the company’s acquisition of Tempura Communications Limited, and the new shares will be on par with existing ones, impacting voting rights and shareholding calculations.

