News & Insights

Stocks

Northamber PLC Announces Share Expansion

May 24, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Northamber (GB:NAR) has released an update.

Northamber PLC successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their General Meeting and is set to expand its share capital with the admission of 181,818 new shares to trading on AIM, scheduled for 28 May 2024. This move comes following the company’s acquisition of Tempura Communications Limited, and the new shares will be on par with existing ones, impacting voting rights and shareholding calculations.

For further insights into GB:NAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.