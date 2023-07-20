Northam sells key RBPlat stake to rival Impala

NAIROBI, July 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum NPHJ.J has sold its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum RBPJ.J, ending a protracted battle for control of the smaller miner with rival Impala Platinum IMPJ.J.

Northam said in a statement it accepted Impala's offer to sell its 34.5% in RBPlat to the bigger rival and will receive 9 billion rand in cash and about 30 million Impala shares.

(Reporting by Felix Njini; editing by David Evans)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.