News & Insights

World Markets

Northam sells key RBPlat stake to rival Impala

July 20, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Felix Njini for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, July 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum NPHJ.J has sold its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum RBPJ.J, ending a protracted battle for control of the smaller miner with rival Impala Platinum IMPJ.J.

Northam said in a statement it accepted Impala's offer to sell its 34.5% in RBPlat to the bigger rival and will receive 9 billion rand in cash and about 30 million Impala shares.

(Reporting by Felix Njini; editing by David Evans)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.