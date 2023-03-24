Northam Platinum skips dividend despite profit jump amid takeover battle

Adds details and background

March 24 (Reuters) - Northam Platinum NPHJ.J said on Friday that it would skip a dividend payout this year despite a 67% jump in its half-year profit, as the South African miner focuses on its plans to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) RBPJ.J.

Higher platinum group metal production drove Northam's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the profit measure commonly used in South Africa - to 16.09 rand ($0.8890) in the six months ended Dec 31, from 9.62 rand in the previous year.

Northam has countered bigger rival Impala Platinum's IMPJ.J bid to acquire the mid-tier RBPlat, triggering a bidding war that has gone on for more than a year.

The company said it had resolved not to pay a dividend this year as well as its growth strategy was at a "critical juncture".

($1=18.0980 rand)

