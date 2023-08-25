Northam Platinum pays maiden dividend after exiting race for RBPlat assets

By Felix Njini

NAIROBI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Northam Platinum NPHJ.J declared its first dividend payout after bolstering its cash position by selling a key stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum RBPJ.J to rival Impala Platinum IMPJ.J.

The Johannesburg-based platinum-group metals producer said it would pay investors 600 rand cents a share, or 2.4 billion rand, and has also announced a share buyback program of up to 1 billion rand ($53 million).

Northam is returning money to investors for the first time in 10 years after it sold the RBPlat shares to Impala for about 9 billion rand in a transaction that ended a protracted battle for control for the smaller platinum miner it had sought to buy.

The platinum miner also said its established a policy of paying out 25% of headline earnings in future.

The payout and share buyback come "despite the challenging PGM pricing and operating environment", said Chief Executive Paul Dunne.

($1=18.8675 rand)

(Reporting by Felix Njini; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.