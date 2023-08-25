Northam Platinum pays maiden dividend after exiting race for RBPlat assets

NAIROBI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Northam Platinum NPHJ.J declared its first dividend payout after bolstering its cash position by selling a key stake in Royal Bafokeng PlatinumRBPJ.J to rival Impala Platinum IMPJ.J.

The Johannesburg-based platinum-group metals producer said it will pay investors 600 rand cents per share and has also announced a share buyback program of up to 1 billion rand ($53 million).

($1=18.8675 rand)

(Reporting by Felix Njini; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

