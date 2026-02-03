Northam Platinum Holdings (NPTLF) Price Target Increased by 56.98% to 28.68

The average one-year price target for Northam Platinum Holdings (OTCPK:NPTLF) has been revised to $28.68 / share. This is an increase of 56.98% from the prior estimate of $18.27 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.87 to a high of $33.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 356.61% from the latest reported closing price of $6.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northam Platinum Holdings. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 22.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPTLF is 0.25%, an increase of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.71% to 20,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,098K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,024K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPTLF by 61.43% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,638K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,484K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPTLF by 56.75% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,597K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPTLF by 53.17% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 1,265K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing a decrease of 49.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPTLF by 0.51% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 757K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPTLF by 60.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.