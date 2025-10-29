Northam Platinum Holdings (JSE:NPH) Price Target Increased by 24.53% to 268.64

The average one-year price target for Northam Platinum Holdings (JSE:NPH) has been revised to R268,64 / share. This is an increase of 24.53% from the prior estimate of R215,73 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R131,30 to a high of R367,50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.00% from the latest reported closing price of R26 886,00 / share.

Northam Platinum Holdings Maintains 0.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.00%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.90% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northam Platinum Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPH is 0.25%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.65% to 25,516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,098K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,024K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPH by 61.43% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,638K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,484K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPH by 56.75% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,057K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPH by 52.44% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,597K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPH by 53.17% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 1,265K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing a decrease of 49.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPH by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.