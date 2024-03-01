News & Insights

Northam CEO says S.African platinum miners facing worst crisis in decades

March 01, 2024 — 07:14 am EST

Written by Felix Njini for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - Northam Platinum's NPHJ.J CEO said on Friday that platinum mining companies in South Africa, the world's top supplier of the metal, are facing "severe" market conditions and are caught up in the worst crisis in three decades as prices plummet.

"I personally believe it's the worst crisis I have seen in three decades, on a relative basis," said Paul Dunne, the CEO of Northam, South Africa's fourth-largest producer of platinum group metals.

"The squeeze on the industry is severe," he told journalists.

