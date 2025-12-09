The North West Company Inc. Reveals Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$41.07 million, or C$0.82 per share. This compares with C$36.40 million, or C$0.72 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to C$634.32 million from C$637.45 million last year.

The North West Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

