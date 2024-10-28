North Stawell Minerals Updates Governance Practices

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.

North Stawell Minerals Ltd. has released its updated corporate governance statement, detailing compliance with ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The statement, approved by the board and available on their website, outlines the company’s governance practices, including its board charter and procedures for appointing directors and executives.

