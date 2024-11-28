North Stawell Minerals Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.

North Stawell Minerals Ltd. has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, a move likely to bolster investor confidence. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of performance rights, setting a positive tone for the company’s future endeavors. This unanimous decision reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company well for upcoming projects.

