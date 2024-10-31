News & Insights

North Stawell Minerals: Financial Strategy Amid Cash Outflows

October 31, 2024 — 05:59 am EDT

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.

North Stawell Minerals Ltd reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of $218.5k and a net cash outflow from investing activities of $80.2k for the quarter ending September 2024. However, the company bolstered its finances with a net cash inflow of $241.4k from financing activities, primarily through equity securities and borrowings. This financial maneuvering highlights the company’s strategy to maintain liquidity while continuing its exploration and development efforts.

