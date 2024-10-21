North Stawell Minerals Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.

North Stawell Minerals Ltd has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of its director, Campbell Peter Olsen. Olsen, through Asrica Pty Ltd, acquired an additional 3.2 million ordinary fully paid shares, boosting his total holdings to 7.2 million shares. This acquisition was part of an Entitlement Offer, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen his stake in the company.

