North Stawell Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

October 21, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.

North Stawell Minerals Ltd. has announced a significant change in the holdings of its director, Jeremy Kitson Ellis, who acquired an additional 320,000 ordinary fully paid shares, increasing his total to 720,000 shares. This acquisition was part of a recent Entitlement Offer and is noteworthy for investors tracking insider activities within the company.

