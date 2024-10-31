News & Insights

Stocks

North Stawell Minerals Appoints New Auditor

October 31, 2024 — 07:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.

North Stawell Minerals Ltd. has appointed Hall Chadwick as its new auditor, replacing Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd. This change, effective from the 2024 Annual General Meeting, comes after a review of the company’s audit arrangements, with Hall Chadwick chosen for their expertise and competitive fees. Shareholders will be asked to ratify this appointment at the upcoming AGM.

For further insights into AU:NSM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.