North Stawell Minerals Appoints New Auditor

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.

North Stawell Minerals Ltd. has appointed Hall Chadwick as its new auditor, replacing Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd. This change, effective from the 2024 Annual General Meeting, comes after a review of the company’s audit arrangements, with Hall Chadwick chosen for their expertise and competitive fees. Shareholders will be asked to ratify this appointment at the upcoming AGM.

For further insights into AU:NSM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.