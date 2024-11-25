North Stawell Minerals Announces New Drilling Program

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

North Stawell Minerals is set to begin a diamond drilling program in January 2025, targeting the Wildwood and Darlington Prospects along Victoria’s Stawell Gold Corridor. The fully funded 1,500-meter drilling initiative, conducted by Trimac Drilling, aims to explore potential gold deposits similar to the Stawell Gold Mine’s multimillion-ounce deposit. This strategic move could significantly boost the company’s exploration prospects and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:NSM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.