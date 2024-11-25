North Stawell Minerals Announces New Drilling Program

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.
North Stawell Minerals is set to begin a diamond drilling program in January 2025, targeting the Wildwood and Darlington Prospects along Victoria’s Stawell Gold Corridor. The fully funded 1,500-meter drilling initiative, conducted by Trimac Drilling, aims to explore potential gold deposits similar to the Stawell Gold Mine’s multimillion-ounce deposit. This strategic move could significantly boost the company’s exploration prospects and investor interest.
