North Stawell Minerals Announces 2024 AGM for Shareholders

North Stawell Minerals Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, inviting shareholders to participate in person or via proxy at the event scheduled for November 29 in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions beforehand and engage during the meeting to discuss the company’s agenda and resolutions. The outcome of the meeting will influence shareholder interests, making participation crucial for investors.

