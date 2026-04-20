North of South Dumps $38.5 Million Vipshop Stake -- What Investors Should Know

Key Points

North of South sold 2,262,683 shares in Vipshop Holdings during the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $38.5 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The transaction represented 3.5% of North of South Capital LLP’s 13F assets under management

Post-trade, the fund holds zero Vipshop shares.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated April 20, 2026, North of South Capital LLP fully liquidated its position in Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) by selling 2,262,683 shares. The estimated transaction value was $38.5 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026.

What else to know

North of South Capital LLP completely exited its position in Vipshop Holdings.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: IBN: $218.6 million (19.6% of AUM) NYSE: YPF: $162.9 million (14.6% of AUM) NYSE: TSM: $137.7 million (12.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: JD: $130.5 million (11.7% of AUM) NYSE: YMM: $92.3 million (8.3% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, shares were priced at $15.35; the one-year return was roughly 28%, trailing the S&P 500 by about six percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market cap $7.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $15.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.1 billion Dividend yield 3.98%

Company snapshot

Vipshop Holdings is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China.

Operates three business segments: Vip.com (its core online flash-sales platform), Shan Shan Outlets (physical outlet retail), and Others, which includes internet finance services such as consumer and supplier financing.

Sells womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children's products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods, and supermarket products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through retail stores.

As of year-end 2025, the company had 9.8 million active Super VIP (SVIP) members -- up 11% year-over-year -- who collectively accounted for 52% of online spending, reflecting a loyal, high-value customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale wasn't a routine trim or rebalancing move for North of South Capital, which is a London-based emerging markets-focused fund. Vipshop previously represented roughly 3.6% of the firm's total 13F portfolio, and the fund sold its entire position during the first quarter of 2026.

Selling doesn't automatically signal a loss of faith in a company. North of South may simply be rebalancing toward positions it finds more compelling. A quick look at where some of the money likely went tells part of the story: the fund dramatically increased its exposure to YPF (NYSE:YPF), the Argentine oil giant, and expanded positions in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) -- all names in its wheelhouse as an emerging markets specialist, and all were already top holdings. This suggests North of South may simply see greater potential elsewhere. Shares of Vipshop are up nearly 30% over the past year, and institutional holders often trim or exit positions after strong runs to lock in gains.

For individual investors, the underlying business tells a nuanced story. Vipshop's most recent earnings report -- released February 26, 2026 -- showed Q4 2025 revenue of RMB 32.5 billion, down slightly from RMB 33.2 billion a year earlier, but net income actually grew to RMB 2.6 billion from RMB 2.4 billion over the same period, with operating margin ticking up to 8.9% from 8.6%. Squeezing out more profits even as top-line growth remains under pressure doesn’t sound like a business in freefall. Management also announced plans to distribute roughly $300 million in dividends in 2026, backed by a commitment to return at least 75% of non-GAAP net income to shareholders. That's a meaningful signal of financial confidence. Still, Vipshop's flash-sales model faces real headwinds in a competitive Chinese e-commerce landscape, and the stock has lagged the broader S&P 500 over the past year.

Investors seeking broader exposure to Chinese e-commerce might also consider the Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:CQQQ) or KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEMKT:KWEB), which spread risk across multiple companies rather than concentrating in one name.

Bottom line: North of South's exit is a data point worth watching -- but not necessarily a reason to panic.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.