North Sea Crude-Forties, WTI Midland rise

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties and U.S. WTI Midland crude differentials rose on Friday after higher bids.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Indications are on a free-on-board (FOB) basis unless marked as cost, insurance and freight (CIF) or delivered at place (DAP).

* No deals, a trade source said.

* Forties: Unipec withdrew a bid for an Oct. 15-19 cargo at dated Brent plus $1.60.

* WTI Midland: Unipec withdrew a bid for CIF Rotterdam Oct. 15-19 at dated Brent plus $2.30.

* Johan Sverdrup: BP bid for an Oct. 27-29 cargo at dated Brent plus $3.45. (Reporting by Alex Lawler, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((alex.lawler@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter/X: @AlexLawler100)) ((

NORTH SEA CRUDE OIL DIFFERENTIALS AND OUTRIGHT PRICES:

Dated BFO

Brent

Forties

Oseberg

Ekofisk

Monthly North Sea crude loading programmes

[O/LOAD] [OPEC] OPEC

[NSEA] North Sea [CRU] crude oil

[PROD] oil products [DRV] derivatives

[PRO/E] European products energy speed guide crude speed guide)) Keywords: NORTHSEA OIL/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.