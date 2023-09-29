News & Insights

Oil

North Sea Crude-Forties, WTI Midland rise

September 29, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - North Sea Forties and U.S. WTI Midland crude differentials rose on Friday after higher bids.

PLATTS WINDOW

* Indications are on a free-on-board (FOB) basis unless marked as cost, insurance and freight (CIF) or delivered at place (DAP).

* No deals, a trade source said.

* Forties: Unipec withdrew a bid for an Oct. 15-19 cargo at dated Brent plus $1.60.

* WTI Midland: Unipec withdrew a bid for CIF Rotterdam Oct. 15-19 at dated Brent plus $2.30.

* Johan Sverdrup: BP bid for an Oct. 27-29 cargo at dated Brent plus $3.45. (Reporting by Alex Lawler, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((alex.lawler@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter/X: @AlexLawler100)) ((

