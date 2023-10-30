News & Insights

North Sea benchmark oil supply to rise in Dec

October 30, 2023

Written by Alex Lawler and Robert Harvey for Reuters

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Supply of the five North Sea crude oil grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark will average about 745,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December, up from 560,000 bpd in November, loading programmes showed.

Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll are the five North Sea grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark. U.S. WTI Midland crude, which is also part of the benchmark, does not have a loading programme.

Details are as follows (figures are rounded):

DECEMBER

NOVEMBER

BPD

BPD

Forties

226,000

187,000

Ekofisk

248,000

187,000

Troll

135,000

93,000

Oseberg

68,000

70,000

Brent

68,000

23,000

TOTAL

745,000

560,000

