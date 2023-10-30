North Sea benchmark oil supply to rise in Dec

Adds table
LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Supply of the five North Sea crude oil grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark will average about 745,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December, up from 560,000 bpd in November, loading programmes showed.
Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll are the five North Sea grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark. U.S. WTI Midland crude, which is also part of the benchmark, does not have a loading programme.
Details are as follows (figures are rounded):
DECEMBER
NOVEMBER
BPD
BPD
Forties
226,000
187,000
Ekofisk
248,000
187,000
Troll
135,000
93,000
Oseberg
68,000
70,000
Brent
68,000
23,000
TOTAL
745,000
560,000
