North Run Capital Increases Position in PowerFleet (PWFL)

Fintel reports that North Run Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.69MM shares of PowerFleet Inc (PWFL). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.23MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.66% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 146.77% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PowerFleet is $6.88. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 146.77% from its latest reported closing price of $2.79.

The projected annual revenue for PowerFleet is $155MM, an increase of 13.45%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerFleet. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWFL is 0.31%, an increase of 17.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 29,947K shares. The put/call ratio of PWFL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 3,581K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 2,640K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWFL by 37.09% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,671K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWFL by 71.09% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,580K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWFL by 37.21% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,320K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PowerFleet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PowerFleet® Inc. is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Its offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.