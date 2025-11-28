North Peak Resources Appoints Jim O'Neill As New CFO And Corporate Secretary

(RTTNews) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (NPR.V), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, announced Friday that it has appointed Jim O'Neill as its new chief financial officer and corporate secretary, effective immediately.

He succeeds Andrew Dunlop, who has stepped down from both roles.

O'Neill brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience, having held senior positions across Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Turkey, and Kenya. His background includes public-company financial management, corporate governance, and junior mining operations, as well as experience in project management, manufacturing, and distribution. He has also previously worked with several members of North Peak's management and board at other publicly listed companies.

