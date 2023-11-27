North Pacific Bank (TYO:8524) Price Target Increased by 28.57% to 413.10

The average one-year price target for North Pacific Bank (TYO:8524) has been revised to 413.10 / share. This is an increase of 28.57% from the prior estimate of 321.30 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 535.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.29% from the latest reported closing price of 378.00 / share.

North Pacific Bank Maintains 2.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in North Pacific Bank. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8524 is 0.04%, a decrease of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 45,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 15,498K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,856K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,794K shares, representing a decrease of 19.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8524 by 14.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,635K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,313K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8524 by 0.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,114K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

