North Mining Shares Updates AGM Attendance Details

North Mining Shares Co., Ltd. (HK:0433) has released an update.

North Mining Shares Co., Ltd. has issued a supplemental announcement to the original poll results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 24, 2024, detailing the attendance of its directors. The AGM was chaired by executive director Mr. Qian Yi Dong, with independent non-executive director Mr. Shek Man Ho present in person, while other directors were absent due to other commitments. Apart from these updates on director attendance, the company confirms that all other information in the original announcement remains valid.

