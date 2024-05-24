North Mining Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

North Mining Shares Co., Ltd. (HK:0433) has released an update.

North Mining Shares Company Limited announced that at their Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, all proposed resolutions were overwhelmingly passed by shareholders. Key decisions included the re-election of executive and independent non-executive directors, the re-appointment of auditors, and the approval of mandates for the allotment, repurchase, and issuance of additional shares. These resolutions received nearly unanimous support, with each garnering 99.99% of votes in favor.

