North Mining MOUs Lapse Without Impact

May 31, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

North Mining Shares Co., Ltd. (HK:0433) has released an update.

North Mining Shares Company Limited has announced the lapse of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) previously disclosed, as no formal agreements were reached or further extensions agreed upon before the set deadlines. The company has stated that these developments will not materially impact their current business operations or financial position. Shareholders and potential investors have been advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares.

