News & Insights

Companies

North Korea's Kim says satellite launch was exercise of right to self-defence

Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

November 23, 2023 — 07:37 pm EST

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

By Soo-hyang Choi

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country's recent launch of a spy satellite was an exercise of its right to self-defence, as Pyongyang celebrated the event as showing it could strike anywhere in the world, state media reported.

North Korea said on Tuesday it had placed its first spy satellite in orbit, drawing international condemnation for violating U.N. resolutions that bar its use of technology applicable to ballistic missile programs.

Kim visited the National Aerospace Technology Administration to applaud space scientists and technicians, and said Tuesday's launch was an "eye-opening event" in the face of the "dangerous and aggressive" moves of the hostile forces, KCNA news agency reported.

"He said that the possession of reconnaissance satellite is a full-fledged exercise of the right to self-defense the DPRK armed forces can neither concede even a bit nor stop, even a moment," KCNA said, using the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea hosted a reception to celebrate the launch on Thursday, where Premier Kim Tok Hun said the satellite would develop the North Korean military into "the world's best army possessed of capability for striking the whole world".

This week's satellite launch was the North's third attempt this year after two failures and followed Kim's rare trip to Russia in September, during which President Vladimir Putin vowed to help Pyongyang build satellites.

South Korean officials said the latest launch most likely involved Russian technical assistance under a growing partnership that has seen Pyongyang supply Russia with millions of artillery shells.

Russia and North Korea have denied arms deals but have promised deeper cooperation.

South Korea has said that the North Korean satellite was believed to have entered orbit, but that it would take time to assess whether it was operating normally.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.