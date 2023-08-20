News & Insights

North Korea's Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin

Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

August 20, 2023 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by Hyonhee Shin for Reuters ->

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a test of strategic cruise missiles, state media KCNA said on Monday, as South Korea and the United States kicked off annual military drills which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal of war.

Kim visited a navy fleet stationed on the east coast to inspect the test aboard a warship, KCNA said, without specifying the date of his trip.

The launch was aimed at verifying the "combat function of the ship and the feature of its missile system," while improving the sailors' capability to carry out an "attack mission in actual war," KCNA said.

"The ship rapidly hit target without even an error," it said.

Kim touted the ship for maintaining "high mobility and mighty striking power and constant preparedness for combat to cope with sudden situations," KCNA said.

The latest missile test came as South Korea and the United States began the Ulchi Freedom Shield summer exercises on Monday, designed to enhance their joint responses to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

Pyongyang has denounced the allies' military drills as a rehearsal for nuclear war.

South Korea's military has said this year's exercises will be held on the "largest scale ever", mobilising tens of thousands of troops from both sides, as well as some member states of the U.N. Command.

South Korean lawmakers have said the North could seek to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile or take other military action to protest the allies' drills or last week's summit of South Korea, the United States and Japan.

North Korea has been constantly testing what it calls "strategic cruise missiles" since late 2021. Some analysts have said the missiles could be tipped with nuclear bombs. While modernising and bolstering its naval power, North Korea showcased a new nuclear-capable underwater attack drone in March.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Diane Craft)

((hyonhee.shin@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
