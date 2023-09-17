News & Insights

North Korea's Kim heads home after final stop in Russia's Vladivostok -KCNA

Credit: REUTERS/MIKHAIL DEGTYAREV TELEGRAM CHANN

September 17, 2023 — 05:38 pm EDT

Written by Hyonhee Shin for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was headed home after making a final stop in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, where he visited a university, an aquarium and a fodder plant, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim spent two days in Vladivostok while inspecting various facilities in the fields of military, economy, science, education and culture, before bidding farewell at a send-off ceremony at the Artyom station, KCNA said.

It wrapped up Kim's usually lengthy, week-long trip to Russia, during which he pledged to step up military and economic cooperation with President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
