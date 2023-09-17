North Korea's Kim heads home after final stop in Russia's Vladivostok -KCNA

Adds details, background

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was headed home after making a final stop in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, where he visited a university, an aquarium and a fodder plant, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim spent two days in Vladivostok while inspecting various facilities in the fields of military, economy, science, education and culture, before bidding farewell at a send-off ceremony at the Artyom station, KCNA said.

It wrapped up Kim's usually lengthy, week-long trip to Russia, during which he pledged to step up military and economic cooperation with President Vladimir Putin.

