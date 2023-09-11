News & Insights

North Korea's Kim appears to have departed for Russia for summit with Putin -YTN

Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

September 11, 2023 — 03:38 am EDT

Written by Soo-hyang Choi and Jack Kim for Reuters ->

Adds no comments from South Korea government, paragraph 4

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have departed for Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, South Korean broadcaster YTN reported on Monday, citing an unnamed senior government source.

Kim appears to be headed to North Korea's northeastern border on a special train, with the summit likely to be held as early as on Tuesday, according to the report. The broadcaster earlier said the meeting could take place on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian news agency Interfax reported Kim was expected to visit the Far East "in the coming days".

South Korea's foreign and unification ministries, when reached by telephone, said they had no information to provide. Officials at the National Intelligence Service could not be reached for comment.

The trip, if confirmed, would be Kim's first visit abroad in more than four years and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

His last trip abroad in 2019 was also to Vladivostok for his first summit with Putin after the collapse of North Korea's nuclear disarmament talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi, Jack Kim; Editing by Toby Chopra and Himani Sarkar)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.