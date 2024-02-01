North Korean delegation to visit Moscow, Russian lawmaker says

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A North Korean delegation will visit the lower house of Russia's parliament on Feb 13, state news agency RIA quoted a deputy from the opposition Communist Party as saying on Thursday.

Communist lawmaker Kazbek Taysaev also said that a Russian parliamentary delegation planned to travel to North Korea in March.

Russia has stepped up ties with North Korea and other countries hostile to the United States such as Iran since the start of the war with Ukraine - relations that are a source of concern to the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last year accepted Kim Jong Un's invitation to visit North Korea, though the date of the trip is still unclear. The Kremlin said last month that a Putin visit would take place in the foreseeable future.

The United States has accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells and missiles used in the Ukraine war. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the U.S. accusations, but vowed last year to deepen military relations.

(Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

