North Korea warns U.S. to stop 'provocative' air drills

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

November 04, 2022 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by Susan Heavey and Chris Gallagher for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - North Korea said the United States should stop its "provocative" air drills and warned that "sustained provocation is bound to be followed by sustained counteraction," according to a statement by a North Korean foreign ministry spokesman issued through state media KCNA.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Chris Gallagher)

