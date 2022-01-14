North Korea used railway-borne missile in Friday's test -KCNA

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - North Korea tested a railway-borne missile in its firing drills on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday, marking its third weapons test this month.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected what it presumed were two short-range ballistic missiles launched eastward from North Pyongan Province on the northwest coast of North Korea.

The official KCNA news agency said a firing drill was held to "check and judge the proficiency in the action procedures of the railway-borne regiment," which the country tested for the first time last September, designed as a potential counter-strike to any threatening forces.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

((hyonhee.shin@thomsonreuters.com; +822 3704 5658;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.