North Korea to launch satellite over Yellow Sea -Japan Coast Guard

Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

August 21, 2023 — 05:40 pm EDT

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - North Korea has said it will launch a satellite between Aug. 24-31 in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, the Japanese Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

Japan would cooperate with South Korea and the United States to monitor the launch, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office said in a posting on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Coast Guard added that the satellite, if launched, was likely to fall outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

North Korea launched a satellite on May 31 that ended up plunging into the sea. The new "Chollima-1" satellite launch rocket failed because of instability in the engine and fuel system, state news agency KCNA reported.

The flight was the nuclear-armed state's sixth satellite launch attempt, and the first since 2016. It was supposed to put North Korea's first spy satellite into orbit.

It prompted emergency alerts and brief evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan but no danger or damage was reported.

