North Korea scraps military deal with South, vows to deploy new weapons at border

By Soo-hyang Choi

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday it would restore all military measures it had halted under a 2018 deal with South Korea designed to de-escalate tension along their shared border, vowing to forward deploy stronger armed forces and new weapons.

The announcement by the North's defence ministry came a day after South Korea suspended part of the inter-Korean deal in response to Pyongyang's launch of a spy satellite and said it would immediately step up surveillance along the heavily fortified border with the North.

A U.S. Department of State spokesperson said South Korea's decision to suspend part of the agreement was a "prudent and restrained response," citing North Korea's "failure to adhere to the agreement."

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi in Seoul, David Brunnstrom in Washington; editing by Diane Craft, Deepa Babington and Sonali Paul)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.