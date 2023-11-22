News & Insights

North Korea scraps military deal with South, vows to deploy new weapons at border

November 22, 2023 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

By Soo-hyang Choi

SEOUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday it would restore all military measures it had halted under a 2018 deal with South Korea designed to de-escalate tension along their shared border, vowing to forward deploy stronger armed forces and new weapons.

The announcement by the North's defence ministry came a day after South Korea suspended part of the inter-Korean deal in response to Pyongyang's launch of a spy satellite and said it would immediately step up surveillance along the heavily fortified border with the North.

A U.S. Department of State spokesperson said South Korea's decision to suspend part of the agreement was a "prudent and restrained response," citing North Korea's "failure to adhere to the agreement."

