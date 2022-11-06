Companies

North Korea says South Korea-U.S. exercises were open, dangerous provocation -KCNA

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

November 06, 2022 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - North Korea's military said on Monday that recent South Korea-U.S. military exercises were an "open provocation and dangerous war drill," and it had responded with measures simulating striking their air bases and warplanes, state media KCNA said.

Last week, North Korea test-fired multiple missiles including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea, as South Korea and the United States carried out six-day air drills until Saturday.

The "Vigilant Storm" exercises were an "open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating the tension" and "a dangerous war drill of very high aggressive nature" toward North Korea, the General Staff of its Korean People's Army said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((hyonhee.shin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter