North Korea says sanctions won't stop its missile development -KCNA

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

December 19, 2022 — 07:24 pm EST

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Tuesday additional sanctions won't stop its missile programme, days after launching what appeared to be two medium-ranged ballistic missiles in what it called an "important" test for the development of a spy satellite.

Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, made the remark in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, saying such a development is directly linked to the country's security.

