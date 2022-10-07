US Markets

North Korea says missile tests self-defence against U.S. military threats -KCNA

Joyce Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KNS Korean News Agency

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Saturday its missile tests are for self-defence from direct U.S. military threats, and they have not harmed the safety of neighbouring countries and regions, according to state media KCNA.

North Korea carried out six missile launches in 12 days as of this week, including launching an intermediate-range missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday.

