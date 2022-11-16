US Markets

North Korea says its military response will become 'more furious'

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

November 16, 2022 — 07:13 pm EST

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday its military response to the joint drills by the United States and its allies will become more "furious," state media reported, accusing them of aggravating the security crisis in the region.

North Korea's foreign minister also said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency that the recent trilateral summit held among the United States, South Korea and Japan will lead the situation on the Korean Peninsula to an even more unpredictable situation.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.