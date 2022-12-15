Companies

North Korea says it tested 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' at satellite launching site

Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

December 15, 2022 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

Adds quote, background; changes story identifier

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - North Korea said it has tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor" to develop a new strategic weapon under leader Kim Jong Un's guidance, state media reported on Friday.

The test conducted on Thursday at its Sohae Satellite Launching Ground proved the motor's reliability and stability, providing a "guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system," the official KCNA agency said.

Kim expressed "expectation that another new-type strategic weapon would be made in the shortest span of time," according to KCNA.

The test comes as International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is in Seoul for talks with South Korean officials during which he vowed an all-out effort to stop North Korea's nuclear programme.

North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi Editing by Alistair Bell)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.