North Korea says it test launched Hwasong-18 ICBM on Wednesday

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - North Korea tested a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, its state media reported, confirming the type used in a launch that was condemned by the U.S. and the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday the missile flew for 74 minutes, in what would be the longest ever flight time for a North Korean missile.

Japan said the missile landed in the sea east of the Korean peninsula and about 250 km west of northern Japan's Okushiri island.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

