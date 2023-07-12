News & Insights

Companies

North Korea says it test launched Hwasong-18 ICBM on Wednesday

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

July 12, 2023 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Soo-hyang Choi for Reuters ->

Adds background, more information; changes attribution

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - North Korea tested a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, its state media reported, confirming the type used in a launch that was condemned by the U.S. and the leaders of South Korea and Japan.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday the missile flew for 74 minutes, in what would be the longest ever flight time for a North Korean missile.

Japan said the missile landed in the sea east of the Korean peninsula and about 250 km west of northern Japan's Okushiri island.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

((soohyang.choi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.