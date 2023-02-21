Companies

North Korea likely to have secured ICBM capability, launch spy satellite -Yonhap

Credit: REUTERS/KCNA

February 21, 2023 — 10:14 pm EST

Written by Hyonhee Shin for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - North Korea appears to have secured capabilities to operate intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and is likely to launch a spy satellite in line with its previous warnings, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a spy agency briefing for lawmakers.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((hyonhee.shin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.