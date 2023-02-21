North Korea likely to have secured ICBM capability, launch spy satellite -Yonhap

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - North Korea appears to have secured capabilities to operate intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and is likely to launch a spy satellite in line with its previous warnings, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a spy agency briefing for lawmakers.

